Demotion of Ashgold, Inter Allies is a judicial matter; not up to Congress - Frederick Acheampong

Former Ashanti Gold Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Frederick Acheampong

Former Ashanti Gold Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Frederick Acheampong has stated that the demotion of Ashgold and Inter Allies to Division Two League is a judicial matter and not up to Congress.

Ashgold and Inter Allies were found guilty of match manipulation in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 encounter, according to the GFA verdict released on Monday. The Ghana Football Association added that the decision would be enforced in the 2022/23 league season.



Ashanti Gold defeated Inter Allies 7-0, with two own goals, according to video highlights the game was rigged.



"This is a judicial matter it has nothing to do with the sporting merit of the clubs playing this season. And this could have happened at any time of the season.

"I am sure it has any correlation to a team performing well and qualifying or a team not performing well and getting relegated," he told Kessben FM.



Inter Allies suffered relegation last season after finishing 18th in the league with 26 points, while Ashantigold finished 9th on the standings.



Meanwhile, Ashgold has filed an appeal against the verdict from the GFA, and Inter Allies is also planning to appeal.