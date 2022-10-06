2
Denis Odoi reacts to Club Brugge's 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid

Denis Odoi Club Brugge Blue Dennis Odoi

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Denis Odoi helped Belgian side Club Brugge beat La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Compatriot Kamal Sowah scored for Brugge in the 36th minute and Ferran Jutglà added the second goal in the 62nd minute.

Denis Odoi in his usual right back position played full throttle against Atletico Madrid.

After the game the 33-year-old defender was happy with the result.

”This is a wonderful evening with an equally wonderful result," Odoi said.

“We can only be happy with this 2-0 and especially with the way it is done,"

“I personally rate the 2-0 victory against Atlético higher than our 0-4 victory over Porto because Madrid is still rated higher than FC Porto. The second round is of course very close now, but we are not there yet,”

Source: footballghana.com
