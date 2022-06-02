3
Denis Odoi reminds me of Harrison Afful - Fatau Dauda

Denis Odoi 67596 Black Stars defender, Denis Odoi

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda was full of praise for Denis Odoi following the defender's outstanding performance in Ghana's 3-0 victory over Madagascar.

Denis Odoi was one of the highly-rated players in Ghana's opening game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations against Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Cape Coast Coast Sports Stadium.

His role in Ghana's opening goal was heavily admired by Ghanaians and according to Fatau Daudu, the Club Brugge defender reminds him of the veteran Harrison Afful.

“Denis Odoi reminds me of Harrison Afful. They prove that age and size don’t matter," Fatau Dauda said in an interview with Angel TV on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

"When I played with Afful, he was always the first to track back. He was tireless and always running up and down the wings. That’s exactly what Odoi does,” he added.

Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena-Gyan, and Osman Bukari scored the three goals to guarantee a sweet victory for the Black Stars.

