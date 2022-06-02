Denis Odoi reminds me of Harrison Afful - Fatau Dauda

Black Stars defender, Denis Odoi

Afena-Gyan scores debut goal for Black Stars

Ghana beat Madagascar in 2023 AFCON qualifiers opener



Ghana go top of Group E after beating Madagascar



Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda was full of praise for Denis Odoi following the defender's outstanding performance in Ghana's 3-0 victory over Madagascar.



Denis Odoi was one of the highly-rated players in Ghana's opening game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations against Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Cape Coast Coast Sports Stadium.



His role in Ghana's opening goal was heavily admired by Ghanaians and according to Fatau Daudu, the Club Brugge defender reminds him of the veteran Harrison Afful.

“Denis Odoi reminds me of Harrison Afful. They prove that age and size don’t matter," Fatau Dauda said in an interview with Angel TV on Thursday, June 2, 2022.



"When I played with Afful, he was always the first to track back. He was tireless and always running up and down the wings. That’s exactly what Odoi does,” he added.



Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena-Gyan, and Osman Bukari scored the three goals to guarantee a sweet victory for the Black Stars.



