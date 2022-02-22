Dennis Korsah praises deadly Franck Etouga

Accra Hearts of Oak draw 0-0 with Asante Kotoko

Dennis Korsah wins Man of the Match award against Kotoko



Asante Kotoko open a 12-point gap between Hearts of Oak



Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Dennis Nkrumah Korsah, is full of praise for Asante Kotoko's striker, Franck Etouga Mbella, after the Ghana Premier League Super Clash.



According to the defender, who was adjudged as the Man of the Match in the Ghana Premier League Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, Etouga is a good striker hence his position on the top scorer’s chart.



Dennis Nkrumah Korsah stated that the Cameroonian couldn’t score in the Super Clash because the Hearts of Oak backline defended well against Asante Kotoko.



“Yesterday was the first time I played against him. Though I watch Kotoko games, and he is a good striker, and he has been scoring. But I think yesterday, he just couldn’t find the back of the net against Hearts of Oak because we encouraged ourselves, we defended well and didn’t give him the space to operate and score,” Dennis Korsah told Kumasi-based Akoma 87.9 FM.

He also praised their goalkeeper Richard Attah for the great saves he made in the game to prevent the Porcupine Warriors from scoring.



“But on a whole, it was a good team performance and credit to Attah for those fantastic saves he made,” he concluded.



Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed, has labelled Asante Kotoko’s attacking duo, Franck Etouga, and George Mfegue, as two ordinary players who are being hyped by the Ghanaian media.



“It was normal to tackle them in the game because we didn’t see any extraordinary thing from them and you know that we score one or two goals in Ghana as a foreigner, the media will hype you and create the impression that the player is dangerous when they are just ordinary” he added.



Fatawu made these comments in an interview with Kumasi-based Silver FM when asked about the difficulty they faced in taming the two Cameroonians.



