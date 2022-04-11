Dennis Korsah reacts after Hearts of Oak defeat to Asante Kotoko

Dennis Korsah, Hearts of Oak defender

Hearts of Oak defender Dennis Korsah admits the team weren’t at their best in the loss to Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians were defeated 1-0 by the league leaders, leaving the reigning champions 16 points behind Kotoko.



“On the night our good was just not enough. We keep our heads up and keep trying. The god of our ancestors,” Korsah wrote on Twitter.



