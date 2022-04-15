Dennis Odoi, Elisha Owusu's nationality switch delayed release of Black Stars squad - GFA Spokesperson

Henry Asante Twum

Spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum has revealed that the Black Stars squad for the Nigeria World Cup playoff games was delayed due to the working on nationality switch for Dennis Odoi and Elisha Owusu.

Before the 2022 World Cup playoff games staged last month, the country's football governing body came under intense pressure for their decision to hold on to the release of the squad.



The Super Eagles had released their squad two weeks before the game.



However, Asante Twum speaking in an interview shared that the release of the squad was delayed as a result of the FA working on nationality for two players. Odoi, 33, played both games while Owusu made his debut in Abuja.



According to him, the FA wished they could have released the squad for the games but Otto Addo insisted the FA must work in their capacity to ensure they have the two players for the games, adding that Otto Addo advised the FA not to release the squad.



"We were working on the nationality switch of Elisha and Dennis Odoi," he said on GTV Sports Plus on Thursday night.

"Otto Addo was calling us every day to ensure we get the two players into the team.



"A month to the game, the FA we're still working on the nationality switch for these two players so if you were in our shoes, you will do the same thing and Otto Addo also told us not to release the squad for some obvious reasons," he added.



Ghana secured qualification for the Mundial after a 1-1 drawn game against Moshood Abiola Stadium in the return leg of the games with the first leg tie ending goalless at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The Black Stars have been drawn into Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



The 2022 World Cup kick-off in November later this year in Qatar.