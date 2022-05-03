Dennis Odoi receives Forever Fulham award and medal after EPL promotion

Black Stars defender, Dennis Odoi has been celebrated by his former club Fulham for his services to the Craven Cottage outfit.

The 33-year-old also received a medal following the club's return to the English Premier League after winning the English Championship on Monday night.



Dennis Odoi left Fulham in January after making 177 appearances for the club after five-and-a-half years in England.



The Ghana defender was one of the most dedicated players at the club, earning him the Forever Fulham award by the team and fans.



Odoi took the opportunity to properly thank the fans after he left in January without a farewell.



"I am happy for everybody, for my teammates, the fans, and the technical staff," he said during the halftime of the game between Fulham and Luton.

"I tried to text everybody when we got promoted and I wanted them to know I was still following.



Dennis Odoi started the campaign with the Whites and played a key role in their early return to the top flight.



"It's very nice. Obviously, I didn't expect to leave and it all happened quickly. I didn't have a chance to say goodbye so when I saw people say they are playing on Monday, I decided to come."



The Belgium-born Ghanaian played a major role as the Black Stars earned a return to the FIFA World Cup, starring in the playoff against Nigeria.



