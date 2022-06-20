Depay, Mourinho, Mbappe, Kante and other football stars who are enjoying holidays in Africa

Jose is in Namibia

When the long and gruelling football season gets done, footballers love to tour some of the best places in the world to relax and have some fun.

It has become a norm for most footballers to travel to either South America, the United States of America or Asia for their holidays.



There however appears to be a shift in this trend with Africa gradually becoming a destination of choice for some of the game’s most covered players.



Some globally-acclaimed football stars on the continent for their holidays and GhanaWeb brings you up to date with such persons.



Jose Mourinho



The two-time UEFA Champions League winner is in Namibia for a vacation. The AS Roma coach in various pictures on social media posed with fans and officials at a station.



Jose Mourinho’s connection with Africa is well-detailed as he has given opportunities to some of Africa’s best players including our very own Michael Essien and Felix Afena-Gyan.



The Portuguese coach previously visited Ivory Coast for a charity program.



Kylian Mbappe

The French-born striker of Cameroon and Algerian origin was in Algeria where his mother is believed to come from.



He also visited Morocco where he had fun in some of the big hotels and chilled with Achraf Hakimi.



Mbappe was recently handed a lucrative 3-year deal with PSG which makes the highest paid footballer in the world.





Kylian Mbappe is spending his holiday in Morocco.



Morocco is one of the world's most beautiful countries.



It is Africa's second most visited country, and was the world's 29th most visited country in 2021.



It was Africa's most visited country for 5 years in a row (2013-2018). pic.twitter.com/BNHdbJpIln — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) June 19, 2022

Dembele was spotted at the final of the CAF Champions League final between Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca.



The Barcelona forward was reportedly in the country to catch some fun and wine down after a long season.





Hearing French player Ousmane Dembélé has arrived at the Stadé Mohammed V stadium to watch the CAF Champions League final tonight. ❤????#TotalEnergiesCAFCL #AfricanFootball #Dembele pic.twitter.com/guGKWPXMmw — Micky Jnr ✪ (@MickyJnr__) May 30, 2022

Chelsea Player, Kai Havertz is spending his holiday at Royal Malewane Lodge in Kruger National Park, South Africa.



South Africa is the best country to travel for adventure in the world. South Africa was Africa's second most visited country with 2.8 million tourists in 2020. pic.twitter.com/tY5ul3nx0S — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) June 20, 2022

The German international is in South Africa for his holidays. The midfielder is spending his holiday at Royal Malewane Lodge in Kruger National Park, South Africa.Havertz enjoyed a decent season with Chelsea and performed well for Germany in the UEFA Nation’s League.Kante is said to be in Morocco to inspect some projects and hold meetings with key people at the headquarters of Tiznit Provincial Council.He was welcomed by Ahmad Ouhmou, vice-president of the council, and the two men posed.Kante had a season blighted by injuries.Depay is enjoying some fun time in Ghana with his fans. The Dutch forward has so far visited President Akufo-Addo, Otumfuo Osei Tutu and a host of highly-ranked officials in the country.He has also visited the Cape Coast School for Deaf and Blind where he undertook a charity projects.

Other players include Mauro Icardi, Ander Herrera, Ibrahima Konate and Stefan de Vrij, Rhian Brewster among others.





Mauro Icardi, Ander Herrera, Ibrahima Konate and Stefan de Vrij are all spending their holidays at national parks in Tanzania.



Herrera and his wife have visited Zanzibar and Serengeti.



Icardi and his wife also visited Ngorongoro, Tanzania last year.



Konate is in Zanzibar. pic.twitter.com/FlQKPNXov4 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) June 20, 2022