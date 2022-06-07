Derek Boateng details how Jose Mourinho planned to get him to Real Madrid

Derek Boateng during his days at Getafe

Jose Mourinho and Ghanaians players' bromance is one of the viable relationships every country would wish their players have with a top manager in Football.

Jose Mourinho's 'father-and-son' relationship with Chelsea legend Michael Essien is without a doubt the most heart-warming and popular relationship between a Ghanaian player and an A-list coach.



Currently, Felix Afena-Gyan is the latest Ghanaian player enjoying the father-and-son treatment with the Portuguese manager.



But not many know about former Black Stars player, Derek Boateng's relationship with Jose.



In fact, he never played under Jose which makes it unsurprising that many Ghanaian would not know they ever had a good rapport between them. But the duo shared a great relationship that almost landed the Ghanaian at Madrid.



Derek Boateng and Jose got to know each other in Spain while the former played for Getafe and the latter coached Real Madrid.



Derek Boateng has revealed that Jose admired him so much that the gaffer made him play 90 minutes in a charity in order to get him to miss Getafe's home game against Real Madrid in the 2010/2011 season.

"Spain is where I talked to Mourinho when he was at Real Madrid. There was a charity game between Sergio Ramos eleven vs Frederick Kanoute eleven. So Kanoute took the African players then we played against Ramos'. Mourinho was our coach. We played that game on Tuesday and we(Getafe) had a game against Real Madrid on Tuesday. So he walked into the dressing room and was like 'Hi guy, everyone is going to play 45 minutes because we have matches at the weekend, the only player who is going to play 90 minutes is Derek Boateng'," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah.



Although Jose's plan worked because it got Derek admitted to the hospital for four days it marked the beginning of Derek Boateng and Jose Mourinho bromance.



"He knew me from far just as I knew him from far because of the league. (He knew me) because I was the star in Getafe, I won the MVP in my first season. So I was smiling and he walked to me and said 'you will play 90 minutes after the game you will get tired and you can't play against us on Saturday'. He made me play for 90 minutes."



According to Derek, he got admitted to the hospital for three days and Jose kept reaching out to his agent to find out whether he will be fit to play.



"While I was at the hospital, Mourinho kept calling to find out whether I will start or not. 'I love that man'."



The former Fulham man continued that he returned and dropped a masterclass in a game that Getafe lost 3-2.

He said Jose Mourinho then messaged him that he would sign him to replace Lassana Daria if the French man departs the club.



"After the game, I was going to a bank with my agent to complete my documents. On my way I had a message and when I checked 'Hi, how are you? I'm Jose Mourinho. Keep in touch and let's see how things will go. I want Lass Daira to move from the club then I will sign you. Let's keep it between me and you.' When I saw the message I didn't enter the bank. Hey! Mourinho has messaged me?.



However, the move never materialized because Lassana Diarra completed his contract with Real Madrid.



Watch Derek narrates his relationship with Jose in the interview below at minutes 22



