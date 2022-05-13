Derek Quaye signs with Gideon Hanson-Appiah

Derek Quaye signing the deal

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

After putting up a remarkable performance at the Bukom Boxing Arena in the De-luxy Paint Professional Boxing League, Derek Quaye of the Discipline Boxing Gym has secured a manager.

Am impressive signing ceremony took place at the office of the Ghana Boxing Authority on Friday between Derek Quaye and his new manager, Mr. Gideon Hanson -Appiah, Marketing Manager of the GBA.



Present to witness and give credence to the signing were coaches of the Discipline Gym, Emmanuel Quaye and Ishmael Doku who expressed their joy and thanks for the opportunity.



Mr. Gideon Hanson - Appiah said for his passion and preference to support Ghana boxers, he intentionally picked Derek and wants to help him to reach the pinnacle in the sport.

Present at the event were the GBA President Mr. Abraham Neequaye, Mr. Mike Tetteh aka Golden Mike and Yours Truly.



Mr. Abraham Neequaye advised the boxer to be humble and obedient to his new manager and trainers so that he will realize his dream as a boxer.