Derrick Bonsu joins Slovakia top-flight Zeleziarne Podbrezova

Derrick Bonsu

Ghana midfielder Derrick Bonsu has joined Slovakia Fortuna Liga side FK Zeleziarne Podbrezová from Spanish lower tier side Loja CD, Dailymailgh.com understands.

He joined and played for Real Valladolid on a one-year loan deal from lower-tier side Asokwa Deportivo SC based in Kumasi.



He left Valladolid to join Loja CD in the just-ended 2021-22 campaign in Spain's lower tier league where he was impressed with scintillating football and performances.

He has joined FK Zeleziarne Podbrezová for the 2022-23 season in the Slovakia top-flight league which starts today.



The 20-year-old Ghanaian prodigy and combative midfield-gem played for Gold Coast FC and Asokwa Deportivo SC before his move to Real Valladolid in Spain two years ago.