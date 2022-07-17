0
Menu
Sports

Derrick Bonsu joins Slovakia top-flight Zeleziarne Podbrezova

Screenshot 20220716 175439 Derrick Bonsu

Sun, 17 Jul 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana midfielder Derrick Bonsu has joined Slovakia Fortuna Liga side FK Zeleziarne Podbrezová from Spanish lower tier side Loja CD, Dailymailgh.com understands.

He joined and played for Real Valladolid on a one-year loan deal from lower-tier side Asokwa Deportivo SC based in Kumasi.

He left Valladolid to join Loja CD in the just-ended 2021-22 campaign in Spain's lower tier league where he was impressed with scintillating football and performances.

He has joined FK Zeleziarne Podbrezová for the 2022-23 season in the Slovakia top-flight league which starts today.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian prodigy and combative midfield-gem played for Gold Coast FC and Asokwa Deportivo SC before his move to Real Valladolid in Spain two years ago.

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
After 14 IVFs and multiple miscarriages, this couple are now parents to twins
Barker-Vormawor hails Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II
Atta Mills govt didn’t treat me with the decorum I deserved – Kufuor
This former minister of state became a commercial driver after leaving office
NPP National Executives: Gabby projects who will win what position
Minority ‘clash’ with Joe Wise on Adwoa Safo saga
Nat'l Cathedral: Secretariat refusing to answer questions – Ablakwa claims
A Plus responds to Wontumi's suit
Kwabena Agyapong recounts how Bawumia became an NPP member
What Akufo-Addo said in 2016 about the ‘family and friends’ syndrome gov't