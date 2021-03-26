Derrick Jaxn: All about di 'self-love ambassador', im net worth and family

Derrick Jaxn na social media personality wey dey call im self, Self-Love Ambassador

E get ova 700,000 subscribers for Youtube wey im don dey post content for di past seven years.



E also get 1.3 million followers for Instagram.



Derrick Jaxn bin marry im wife Da'Naia for January 15, 2018 and dem get two pikin.



Wetin im dey do?



Oga Jaxn na online relationship expert.

E start im business of "self-love" for 2012 wia im bin dey tell pipo dem about wetin dem suppose know about relationship mata.



Im don chook im mouth for inside some of di most interesting relationship mata of famous pipo. Pipo like, actor Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey; TI & Tiny and rapper Future palava dem among plenti more.



Di 31 year old don write seven books about relationship na an di CEO of one couple game wey im call "Mentally Stimulate Me Card Game".



E say for im website say di game na to "solve di wahala of tok-tok wey suppose happun for di house of im fans dem."



How much money e dey make?

Tori from Biography mask tok say im fit dey make reach $134,500 every year.



Dis no goinclude im money im dey make from im card business or di ten books wey im don write wey include fictional book "A Cheating Man's Heart" Part 1-3 and "Heal Together without Hurting Each Other".



E also dey go on speaking events wey im dey speak on relationship mata as well as Meet and Greet with im fans dem.