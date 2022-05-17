Derrick Luckassen leave PSV Eindhoven

Derrick Luckassen

Dutch-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Derrick Luckassen is gearing up to part ways with PSV Eindhoven in the summer transfer window.

The versatile defender joined PSV from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2017 but has never really had the chance to play a full season for the season.



From one loan spell to the other, Derrick Luckassen has now lost any love for PSV according to sources.



It has now become very clear to him that the best option for him is to leave the Dutch club for good when he returns from his loan spell in Turkey where he played for Fatih Karagümrük.

With his contract with PSV set to run until 2023, the club is not expected to ask for a high transfer fee.



Sources hence report that it will be very easy for Derrick Luckassen to leave PSV in the summer transfer window.



Reports gathered indicate that clubs in the Dutch Eredivisie and the Belgian Jupiler Pro League are after the signature of the defender.