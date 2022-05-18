Derrick Luckassen to depart PSV at the end of the season

Derrick Luckassen

Delusional Dutch defender with Ghanaian descent Derrick Luckassen is set to quit Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the summer transfer window.

The player has been left unsettled at the club as after several loan spells he is yet to cement a place in the team.



Luckassen joined the Dutch giants from AZ Alkmaar in 2017 but is still not a regular with the first team and yet to play a full season.



The versatile defender is fed up with the numerous loan spells as he now knows that he has no future with the Dutch club.

He recently returned from his latest loan spell with Turkish side Fatih Karagümrük and is ready to move on.



The defender's contract with PSV will expire at the end of the 2023 season but it is likely he will leave before then as his club will demand a nominal transfer fee.



Luckassen who has been on loan in the past with Anderlecht is attracting interest from Belgium and the Dutch Eredivisie.