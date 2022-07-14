0
Menu
Sports

Desmond Nketiah joins Academica for preseason 

Desmond Amoh Nketia Scaled Ghanaian forward Desmond Nketiah

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Desmond Nketiah has joined his new club Academica for the preseason.

The 21-year-old joined the Portuguese side in the ongoing transfer window.

Académica resumed training on Monday after the break with Coach Miguel Valença having 25 players at his disposal.

The team trained at the Academy as they prepare to compete in Liga 3 for the 2022/23 season.

The young striker has a lot of prospects next season and will strengthen Académica attack in the league. 

He will be competing with Diogo Ribeiro and Diogo Machado for a starting place in the attacking front at his new club.

Académica started, this Monday, the preparation work for the new season, and the first training, which took place at the club's Academy.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
EC to create new register that cost $80m – Haruna Iddrisu alleges
Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE, driver die in ghastly road accident
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Related Articles: