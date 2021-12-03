Desperate South Africa FA chief launches scathing attack on FIFA over Ghana protest

Danny Jordaan

South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan has vented his frustration at FIFA, attacking the world football governing over their silence regarding SAFA's complaint against Ghana and match officials involved in last month’s 2022 World Cup qualifier.

SAFA filed a complaint with FIFA after Bafana Bafana were beaten 1-0 by Black Stars in early November with the latter progressing to the play-offs of the qualification campaign.



SAFA are seeking a replay and also want the middle referee Maguette Ndiay of Senegal banned over the 'dubious penalty' that helped Ghana secure a 1-0 victory at the Cape Coast Stadium.



They alleged that the match was manipulated and that the referee made 71 decisions, 47 of which were foul with 90 percent going against them.



FIFA had earlier communicated that their Disciplinary Committee will rule on the matter on November 23, but till now nothing has been heard although rumours have been rife that the complaint has been dismissed.



FIFA’s delay in bringing out a ruling has left Jordaan infuriated and he held no punches while speaking about the matter in a recent interview.

“FIFA issued a statement saying they would give us a decision on November 23,” Danny Jordaan told TimesLIVE on Sunday.



“What is the date today? It is November 28, isn’t it? The question is why have they [Fifa] not even communicated with us? Why?”



The statutes of Fifa say they must protect the integrity of their competitions,” continued Jordaan.



“So I think the matter has become more serious now. Ghana initially said our protest was frivolous. It is really strange that a federation attacks another in the manner they did. It is strange that they held a press conference and they attacked Safa.



“But the thing is we never accused them of anything. We wanted the referee, Maguette Ndiaye, to be investigated.

“They must explain to people around the world that the matter is a lot more complicated than they originally thought and they need more time to consider their decision. Remaining silent for so many days without any form of communication is not the way to go here.



“The fact that they [haven’t announced a decision] means there are other issues at play here. We asked Fifa for a thorough investigation [into Ndiaye’s conduct]. Other people [who are not South Africans] have come forward and added more information.”











