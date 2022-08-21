Despite slow start to season, Andre Ayew working hard to be in top form for World Cup

Andre Dede Ayew, skipper of the Black Stars

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has had a difficult start to the season, scoring just one goal for Qatari giants Al Sadd, but the versatile player remains composed.

Ayew took Qatar by storm last season, scoring 15 goals in his debut to help Al Sadd win the Qatari Stars League. His impressive form quickly made him a fan favourite, and this hasn't changed.



However, given his high expectations, Ayew has had a slow start. He was impressive during the preseason, scoring for fun. But he hasn't been able to produce the goals for Al Sadd. In seven games, three in the league and four in Asian Champions League, Ayew has scored one goal.



It's clearly unusual, but sources close to the player say he's extremely calm and confident. Ayew sees this as a challenge that he is confident he will overcome. The former Swansea City player is working hard to regain his best form. Ayew wants to be in top shape for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Ayew will captain Ghana in their fourth appearance in the global showpiece. The goal is to make the semi-finals after narrowly missing out on the World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

In the qualifiers, the 32-year-old set a good example by scoring big goals. His goal ensured Ghana's place in the playoffs. Due to a contentious suspension, he was unable to compete in the two-leg match against Nigeria.



But Ayew was in Kumasi for the first leg to motivate the players, and he was the first to call to congratulate them after they earned a 1-1 tie in Abuja to secure qualification.



Ayew is looking forward to a successful World Cup campaign for Ghana, in which he will play a key role.



The World Cup will start on November 20. Ghana will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.