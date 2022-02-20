Detailing the history of Super Clash: Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko

Danlad Ibrahim to be in post for Hearts-Kotoko match

Hearts of Oak to host Kotoko on Feb. 20



Kotoko confident of extending point gap on Sunday



The Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko comes off on Sunday, February 20, 2002.



The Ghana Premier League fixture between the two most successful clubs is the biggest on the calendar.



Today’s encounter promises to be an epic one as Kotoko look to end their excellent first round with a win in other to cushion themselves ahead of the last lap of the season.

However, Heart of Oak, who have had a challenging first round will aim at winning over their arch-rivals to gain some momentum to build on for the second round.



The fixture has produced many historical moments and as such has some fascinating stories that both sets of fans would want to know ahead of the game.



GhanaWeb engages Angel Broadcasting Network journalist and Ghana football historian, Bright Yeboah, Taylor as he narrates the history of the fixture and its statistics.



Find out all you need to know about the game via the video below:



