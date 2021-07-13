Develop league centres into international standard - ACP Kwasi Ofori

Greater Accra Regional Police Operations, ACP Kwasi Ofori

Commander of the Greater Accra Regional Police Operations ACP Kwasi Ofori has charged the Club Licensing Authority of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ensure venues approved to host league matches will meet international standards.

According to him, developing the league centers will help in providing adequate security measures and also help reduce the rate of hooliganism during games.



“Looking at Accra, for instance, where the worse disaster happened two years ago, we have seen a lot of improvement and coordination but looking at the discussion that we are having most of the recent violence are outside Accra and I believe the licensing Authority of the sports fraternity should look at stadia security very well.



“For instance, we use to have one venue at Dansoman where the Greater Accra Regional Operations use to support the Dansoman Division and I can tell you looking at the bushes around, the nature of the environment at the time we use to go there, it didn’t provide good security,” he said.



ACP Ofori made these known at a forum organized by 3Sports in collaboration with the GFA.

The forum was aimed at charting a course in fighting hooliganism in Ghana football.



The police commander stressed that the current state of the stadiums makes it easy for fans to invade the inner perimeter to attack officials.



“People can just break in from all side and have access to the inner perimeter, so if we are going to take sports as a business, then more investment needs to go into these directions, making sure the place conforms to international stadia structure,” he concluded.