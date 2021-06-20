'Diamonds in KZN’: South Africa govment say no be diamonds dem discover but 'Quartz Crystal'

Di stones don dey identified as quartz crystals wey di value dey very low compared to dat of diamond

South Africa goment say no be Diamonds dem discover for South Africa but Quartz Crystal.

Goment give dis informate one week afta some pipo say dem discover diamonds for one village.



Dem send di National department of minerals and energy including enforcement and compliance units, plus geoscientists - to inspect di site



Last week, plenty pipo from across di kontri bin rush go Kwa Hlathi village afta one man wey dey herd cow discover wetin e tink say na diamonds.



Videos wey dem post on social media show as pipo dey dig di ground in search of di precious stones.



Di discovery of wetin dey believed to be diamonds for Kwa Hlathi village for South Africa Kwa-Zulu Natal province just expose how pipo dey desperate to find way out of poverty.



Studies wey dey carried out for di area show say di site wey dem see di stones dey geographically located for di edge of di Karoo dolerite sill and no be area where dem normally dey find diamonds.

Wetin be di precious stones pipo dey rush for KwaZulu



Di council for Geoscience go carry out further studies to see if oda minerals dey for di area wey fit create jobs and improve di lives of di plenty pipo wey dey live for dia.



Goment don ask pipo to stop dey dig because illegal mining get negative impact for di environment.



