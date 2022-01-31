Diawisie Taylor joins Sudanese side Al-Merrikh on loan

Ghanaian forward Diawisie Taylor

Ghanaian forward Diawisie Taylor will feature for Al-Merrikh Sporting Club after completing a move to the Sudanese club in the ongoing transfer window.

Taylor after his exploits in the Ghana Premier League joined Egyptian Premier League side Future FC but failed to glitter.



However, the former Ghana Premier League goal king has been transferred on a year loan to Al-Merrikh in Sudan and is expected to play a huge role for the club.

The former Karela United attacker scored 18 goals last season to win the top scorer award.



He was a member of the Black Stars B team before he departed for greener pastures.