Diawusie, Barnie, Ganiu shortlisted for SWAG Home-based Footballer of the Year Award

Nominees for SWAG Footballer of the Year Award

Former Karela United forward Diawusie Taylor, Daniel Afriyie Barnie and Ishmael Ganiu will compete for the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Home-based Footballer of the Year Award.

Diawusie Taylor emerged as the top scorer of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League with 18 goals helping his former side to secure an eighth-place finish on the table.



His performance earned him a call-up to the junior national teams including the Black Stars B.



Daniel Afriyie Barnie had a remarkable year for both club and country.



The youngster won the AFCON U-20 title with the Black Satellites as captain, scoring the only goals of the game in the final.



Barnie also helped Accra Hearts of Oak to the treble-winning Ghana Premier League title, FA Cup, and the Super Cup.

The youngster recently earned a call up to the Black Stars for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe in November due to his impressive performance.



Ishmael Ganiu had a good season with Asante Kotoko which earned him a call up to the Black Stars for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome.



The trio will compete for the award which will be announced at the 46th edition of the unbroken SWAG Awards scheduled for December 2021.



Footballer of the Year (Home Based)



Diawusie Taylor (Karela United)

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Accra Hearts of Oak)



Ishmeal Ganiu (Asante Kotoko)



