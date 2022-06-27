Did Hearts of Oak pull another 'Charles Taylor operation' on Augustine Okrah?

Bechem United winger, Augustine Okrah

In 2004, Hearts of Oak faced Asante Kotoko in the first-ever final of the CAF Confederations Cup.



The trophy was dubbed 'the virgin cup' because no club had laid hands on it before.



Hearts of Oak won the trophy, beating Asante Kotoko 8-7 on penalties after the tie ended two-all on aggregate.

The most memorable moment from the second leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium was Hearts grabbing an equaliser a few minutes after Kotoko coach Hans Dieter-Schmidt substituted Charles Taylor, who had given Kotoko the lead and was tormenting the opponent.



Until today, many Kotoko fans blame their defeat on the coach's substitution. Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak fans boast that they hit their 'operations' right on the nail regarding the substitution.



Eighteen years later, at the same venue but different competition, Hearts of Oak fans have pulled off another 'Charles Taylor' operation on their MTN FA Cup final opponent Bechem United.



This time, the 'operation' was not letting Bechem's marksman, Augustine Okrah, last 90 minutes.



Prior to the match, Peter Mahama, Hearts of Oak's National Chapters Committee General Secretary, said emphatically that Okrah would not last 90 minutes.

"...If Okrah is able to play 90 minutes, then he would have done very well. If Okrah is able to play 90 minutes in tomorrow's game, then he is the man," Mahama said in an interview with Oyerepa FM on Saturday, June 25, 2022.



Lo and behold, Augustine Okrah could not complete the game that ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Hunters on Sunday, June 26.



The former Asante Kotoko man headbutted a referee after a call that he thought should go in his favour went against him.



Bechem United drew first blood through Emmanuel Avornyo, but two goals by Caleb Amankwaah and Daniel Afriyie ensured that the Phobians staged a come-back to retain a title they won last season.



