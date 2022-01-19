Did Partey change the captain's armband after Dede Ayew's red card?

Black Stars captain, Dede Ayew and assistant captain Thomas Partey

Ghana's 40-years AFCON hunt continues after Comoros defeat

Richmond Boakye Yiadom scores first Black Stars goal since 2013



Debutants Comoros send Ghana packing with 3-2 win



Black Stars assistant captain, Thomas Partey appears to have changed the armband handed him by skipper, Andre Dede Ayew after he got sent off in Ghana's defeat to Comoros.



Ghana lost 3-2 to the Coelacanths in their final Group C encounter in the 2021 African Cup of Nations. A defeat that ended yet another quest to break Ghana's long-standing trophy jinx.

Andre Ayew could not finish the match as he was red-carded on the 25th minute of the match. Dede was given his marching orders after a VAR review showed he had his foot in the face of Comoros goalkeeper, Salim Boina during a rebound.



The Al Sadd forward while leaving the pitch handed over a blue armband to assistant captain, Partey who completed the opening half with the armband.



However, in the second half, the former Atletico Madrid man was spotted in a green armband after recovering the ball for a quick restart after Richmond Boakye Yiadom had reduced the score to 2-1.



Ghana bowed out of the competition with the defeat with their hunt for a fifth AFCON trophy being elusive.