Didi Dramani, George Boateng to be maintained as Black Stars assistant coaches

Mas-ud Didi Dramani will keep his role as Black Stars assistant coach

The Ghana Football Association's Executive Committee has decided to keep Mas-ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng as assistant coaches for the Black Stars footballghana.com can report.

Mas-ud Didi Dramani formerly led Asante Kotoko to a Ghana Premier League title and has also served as head coach of the senior female side Black Queens and, most recently, as an assistant coach with FC Nordsjaelland.



George Boateng is currently the head coach of Aston Villa's U-23 team. He formerly coached at Blackburn Rovers.



The duo were appointed as interim assistant coaches for the crucial playoff games against the Super Eagles of Nigeria. They helped Ghana to book a ticket for the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.

Ghana drew 0-0 with Nigeria in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium and drew 1-1 with Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.



The Black Stars of Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.