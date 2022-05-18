1
Menu
Sports

Didi Dramani and Chris Hughton do a lot of work for me; I trust them - Otto Addo

Otto Addo And Chris Hughton New .png Chris Hughton and Otto Addo

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the Ghana national team, Otto Addo has disclosed that his assistant Didi Dramani and Black Stars Technical Advisor Chris Hughton does a lot of work for him.

Speaking to Transfer Market, the Germany-based tactician said he gets massive support from the people around him and trusts them with any work needed for the national team.

“From scouts to analysts to the trainers, I have a very good team around me that I trust and that supports me very well. That's the most important. My assistant coach Didi Dramani takes care of many things on site. Our Technical Advisor Chris Hughton also does a lot of the work for me,” Coach Otto Addo said.

The coach added, “My former teammate and good friend Francis Bugri forwards our elaborated plans to the appropriate departments. In the evenings we get together several times a week in zoom meetings and exchange ideas very closely and in detail. Of course, this is a challenge and for me it has a lot to do with the appropriate organization and controlling, but I think we handle it very well.”

Coach Otto Addo as already reported, has accepted the Black Stars job in the interim and will be combining the role with his work at Dortmund.

Next month, he will be in the dugout when the Black Stars begin the campaign in the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sacked PPA boss clears millions from his ‘frozen’ bank accounts - Reports
John Paintsil's rise to fame with photos of wife and children
Five Ghanaian players who could light up the World Cup
Mother of late Kumawood actor speaks
Mob pounces on customer as 'koko' seller's phone rings in his pocket
How Ashgold president Kwaku Frimpong lost his Lamborghini to betting in 2018
Are you trying to reverse the curse? - Fans question Man City's Yaya Toure love
How a Ghanaian player was sacked by Italian club for engaging in juju
British High Commissioner speaks on Barker-Vormawor’s arrest
Slept at cemetery, bath with water from dead bodies - Nii Lante shares juju story
Related Articles: