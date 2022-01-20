Didi Dramani calls for support for Milovan Rajevac despite Black Stars poor showing in AFCON

Former Asante Kotoko coach Didi Dramani

Former Asante Kotoko coach Didi Dramani has surprisingly asked Ghanaians to support Milovan Rajevac despite the Serbian superintending over the country’s worst ever Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Rajevac, who impressed in the first stint as he led Ghana to the 2010 Afcon final and reached the World Cup quarter-finals, is no longer trusted by Ghanaians to lead the national team, with the majority calling for his immediate departure.



This comes after Rajevac failed to justify his reappointment as the Black Stars performed woefully in Cameroon at the ongoing Afcon.



The team crashed out at the group stage for the first time in 16 years – having won a single point and failing to record a win for the first time in their history.



Rajevac insisted after Tuesday night’s 3-2 to Comoros, a result that confirmed Ghana’s elimination, that wouldn’t resign and he has been backed by one of the country’s finest coaches, Dramani.

“We must support Milo now and encourage him more, it’s true Ghanaians are angry but it’s football,” the two-time Ghana Premier League winner told Hot FM.



“Professionally, it’s not right for me to say I am ready to coach the team while we have a coach at the helm of affairs” he added.



Dramani is back in the country after working as an assistant coach at Danish club Nordsjaelland.