Didi Dramani defends Ati-Zigi after poor performance at 2022 Kirin Cup

Coach Didi Dramani

Ghana assistant coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has jumped to the defence of goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi after his poor performance at the 2022 Kirin Cup in Japan.

Ati-Zigi has kept only one clean sheet in nine games for the Black Stars, conceding 14 goals since making his debut in 2018, starting and playing 90 minutes in a friendly match against Iceland that ended in a 2–2 draw.



The 25-year-old recently conceded four goals against Japan which saw him dropped for Ghana's game against Chile with Abdul Manaf Nurudeen chosen to man the post. He was criticised after the game but Didi Dramani absolved Ati-Zigi of blame.



“Nothing happened to him. He was one of our best keys in the game. Nothing happened to him, he was in good form and the fact that we didn’t use him in the second game has nothing to do with that game," Didi Dramani told Ghana Sports Page.

"I am telling you that there was nothing he did that you will say his decisions are questionable."



The experienced gaffer added, "He was in his best form. He made a lot of good positions and good saves. In terms of the first half, there were so many positives. I am not in an interview to decide on who did what, no."



"We are in a team-building process and we are supposed to create opportunities for players to be able to get out and give out their best but I think that he was a good point in the first game."