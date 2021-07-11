Didi Dramani ends stupendous era with FC Nordsjælland

Ghanaian coach, Mas-ud Didi Dramani, has ended a brilliant era with Danish side FC Nordsjælland after a 3-year period.

The former Ghana U-20 and Black Queens manager was named the transitional coach for the evergreen Danish side in 2018.



Dramani stepped down as the head coach of Ghana’s female senior national team to accept the new role at Nordsjælland.



The Ghana Football Association announced that Didi Dramani had resigned as Black Queens coach and was taking over the assistant coaching role at Nordsjælland.



"Didi Dramani has resigned from his post to take up a coaching job in Denmark, the club is FC Nordsjælland.



“He will be the assistant coach at the first team for the next two years, he is taking over from Otto Addo who has returned to Germany,” the then Ghana FA Technical Director Oti Akenteng confirmed in 2018.

Dramani’s 3-year stay with the side has come to an end as he takes up a new role at Right To Dreams Academy, a subsidiary of FC Nordsjælland.



His era saw the rise of Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Abdul Mumin and several other African players rising to stardom in the club.



Also, watch last week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



