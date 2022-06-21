Didi Dramani explains why Ati-Zigi was benched in Ghana vs Chile match

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Ati-Zigi concedes four goals against Japan

Manaf Nurudeen saves two penalties against Chile



Ghana wins bronze at Kirin Cup tourney



Ghana’s deputy manager Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has explained the reason behind, goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's absence in the Black Stars game against Chile at the Kirin tournament.



Ati-Zigi was in post for Ghana’s game against Japan and conceded four goals in the process which attracted criticism from football fans in the country due to his performance.



The St. Gallen goalkeeper was benched for the game against Chile as Manaf Nurudeen made a good account for himself as Ghana won by 3-1 on penalty shootouts.



Speaking on Ati-Zigi’s absence from the game against Chile, Didi Dramani noted that the goalkeeper’s performance against Japan had not to do with him being dropped to the bench.

“Nothing happened to him. He was one of our best keys in the game. Nothing happened to him, he was in good form and the fact that we didn’t use him in the second game has nothing to do with that game,” the coach said.



According to the coach, the technical team of the Black Stars wanted to give other players the opportunity hence the decision to bring in Manaf Nurudeen.



"I am telling you that there was nothing he did that you will say his decisions are questionable. He was in his best form. He made a lot of good positions and good saves. In terms of the first half, there were so many positives."



"I am not in an interview to decide on who did what, no. We are in a team-building process and we are supposed to create opportunities for players to be able to get out and give out their best but I think that he was a good point in the first game,” Didi expressed in an interview with Ghanasportspage.com



JNA/FNOQ