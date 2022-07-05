Didi Dramani reveals plans for Black Stars squad ahead of 2022 World Cup

Black Stars

Black Stars assistant coach, Didi Dramani, has stated that the interim technical team has set its sights on building a formidable squad for the World Cup.



The Ghana Football Association is said to be in discussions with top Ghanaian players abroad to entice them to join the Black Stars for the upcoming tournament.



In response to the FA's move, Dramini stated that the most important thing is to put good plans in place to form a competitive squad for the World Cup.



“Our aim is to build a formidable team for the World Cup. What we have is also the highest quality, and so, for me, what is important is to have the necessary progressing plans in place,” he told Angel TV.

Chelsea's Hudson Odoi, Arsenal's Eddie Nketia, Brighton and Hove Albion's Tareq Lamptey, and Athletic Bilbao duo Inaki Williams and Nico Williams are among the players reported to be considering a nationality switch.



Ghana qualified for its fourth World Cup by defeating West African rival Nigeria in a playoff.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar and will begin on November 21 and end on December 18, 2022.



Ghana is in World Cup Group H with Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and will conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.



