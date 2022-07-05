0
Menu
Sports

Didi Dramani speaks on pursuit of European-born players

Tariq Lamptey, Inaki A photo of some Ghanaians players born abroad

Tue, 5 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Didi Dramani has opened up on the pursuit of European-born Ghanaian players ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

The Ghana Football Association has been in talks with some Europe-based players including Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal, Tariq Lamptey, and others.

Asked about the pursuit of European-born Ghana players ahead of the World Cup considering their qualities, he said, “What we have is also highest quality and so, for me what is important is to have the necessary progressing plans in place.”

“Our aim is to build a formidable team for the World Cup,” he told Angel TV.

The biggest soccer Mundial will be staged in Qatar with 32 countries set to battle for the covetous trophy.

Ghana has been paired against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Jackie Appiah was ‘unwise’ to flaunt mansion - Bulldog
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman
Related Articles: