Dinamo Zagreb ready to pay €5 million to sign Ghanaian Bernard Tekpetey

Bernard Tekpetey 329624808 626481439243937 6576397786210884140 N Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey

Sun, 12 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Croatian giants, GNK Dinamo Zagreb have expressed interest in signing Ghanaian international, Bernard Tekpetey.

According to the information gathered, the club is ready to pay €5 million for the services of the talented winger.

It has been reported that Dinamo Zagreb are pushing to ensure they complete the signing of Bernard Tekpetey before the Croatian league transfer deadline on February 15.

Meanwhile, there is competition for Dinamo Zagreb.

Sources have indicated that Ukrainian giants FC Shakhtar Donetsk are also working on signing Bernard Tekpetey.

In the ongoing 2022/23 Bulgarian Parva Liga season, Bernard Tekpetey has played 19 games for his club Ludogorets.

He has been the star man of his team where he has netted 8 league goals and provided 5 assists.

Over the weekend, he was in action for Ludogorets and helped the side to beat Spartak Varna 2-1.

During the game, the Ghanaian forward assisted one goal for his team.

His outstanding exploits have now attracted interest from Shakhtar Donetsk who are pushing for his signature.

Source: footballghana.com
