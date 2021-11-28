Disappointed Annor Walker blames referee for Great Olympics first defeat of season

Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker

Olympics lost 1-0 to WAFA on Saturday in Sogakope with the Academy Boys scoring a late penalty.

The capital-based club looked on course to remain unbeaten when they conceded a penalty deep into stoppages.



Attacker Justus Torsutsey scored excellently to secure WAFA's first win of the campaign.



“Honestly, I don’t know what to say because if you look at what has happened here, I don’t see and I don’t know why we should be treated this way by the referees," Walker told reporters.

“But all the same, we leave it like that, it’s football and I’m really disappointed with the handling of football this afternoon here [in Sogakope].”



Olympics next game is at home against Bechem United and they will eye a return to winning ways.