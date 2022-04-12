'Disheartened' Hearts of Oak file protest against referee for penalty decision in Kotoko game

Referee Kennedy Paddy

Accra Hearts of Oak have written to the Ghana Football Association to protest the performance of referee Kennedy Paddy in their defeat to Kumasi Asante Kotoko on April 10, 2022 at the Baba Yara Stadium.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Accra Hearts of Oak said they were ‘disheartened’ by the penalty decision against them.



They, thus want the Review Committee of the Ghana Football Association to have another look at the incident and take appropriate sanctions.



Hearts of Oak condemned the referee for his performance and held him accountable for their defeat.

“The management of Accra Hearts of Oak has officially filed a protest against referee Kennedy Padi for his unprofessional conduct during our match-day-24 encounter with Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The complaint was lodged with the GFA on Monday, April 11, 2022. The import our of plea is to pray the Review Committee to take a second look at the CONTROVERSIAL PENALTY awarded against the club. Management is disheartened by referee Padi’s poor judgement which subsequently caused us to lose the game”, parts of the statement read.



Kumasi Asante took a giant step towards winning 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title with a 1-0 victory over their rival.



The goal came via the spot after Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama went down in the box at the touch of Hearts of Oak Nurudeen.



Whiles Kotoko consolidated their lead at the top with 16 points, their rivals Hearts of Oak slipped to 6th on the league log.