Dissolve Black Stars for two years - Afia Pokua suggest rebuilding process

Black Stars

Ghana out of AFCON group stage for the first time in 53 years

Invest in the local league- Afia Pokua to GFA



Black Stars are not hungry for success - Afia Pokua laments



Despite Media Group journalist, Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady has suggested that the Ghana Football Association(GFA) begin the Black Stars rebuilding process by dissolving two years.



Vim lady believes local players could have shown more aggression and hunger than foreign-based players. She has thus proposed that the football heads pay full attention to building the local divisions.

Her comments were in reaction to Ghana's failure to qualify from their group in the 2021 African Cup of Nations.



"I’m not a football person but what I suggest is that we stop participating in tournaments for two years. Let’s build from the colts’ level, division one, and the premier league. Those days when the Black Stars was winning champions, it wasn’t the foreign-based players." She said on Okay FM.



"Tony Baffoe told them "be hungry” but they are not hungry. Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Bechem United, Okwawu United players would have provided that hunger. They will put up a show because they would want to get an international contract." she added.



Ghana's search for a fifth African Cup of Nations continues as the Black Stars defeat to Comoros on Tuesday, January 14 shut the dreams to end the 40-years hunt.