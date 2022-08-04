0
Division One League: Draw for three club play offs to take place on August 5

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The draw for the three club playoffs to determine the replacement for Inter Allies FC will take place on Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Secretariat of the Ghana Football Association.

The competition will come off at the Accra Sports stadium from Wednesday, August 10 to Sunday, August 14, 2022 following the decision of the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association to uphold the decision of the Disciplinary Committee that found AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies guilty of match manipulation.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the exercise of its power under Article 78 of the GFA Statutes, has resolved that there shall be a play-off between the three second-placed clubs of the Regional Second Divisional Leagues in Zone Three with the winner replacing Inter Allies FC in next season’s Division One League - Zone Three.

Consequently, Na God FC, Port City FC and Agbogba FC will play in a three-way all-play-all league at Accra Sports Stadium to determine the replacement for Inter Allies FC in next season’s Division One League - Zone Three.

The fixtures will be as follows:

Team A vs Team B - Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Team B vs Team C - Friday, August 12, 2022

Team C vs Team A - Sunday, August 14, 2022.

