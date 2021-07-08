Division One League: GFA instructs Zone One clubs to play behind closed doors

Ghana Football Association

Source: GNA

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has instructed all Division One League(DOL) Zone One teams to play their remaining matches behind closed doors.

This decision comes after an emergency meeting by the GFA Exco over the unfortunate violent incidents that took place at the Sunyani Coronation Park during a match between Brong Ahafo United and Real Tamale United (RTU).



A statement released by GFA's Communications Department said any club who fails to adhere to this directive shall be severely punished as well as any violations of the GFA's Matchday Protocols by any club.



"That all the 16 clubs in Division One League Zone One is hereby directed to play their remaining league matches of the season behind closed doors without failure and that any violation shall be severely punished.



"Only Ten (10) Management Members of the Home Team and Ten (10) Management Members for Away, clubs shall be granted access as well as Twenty (20) media persons (to be accredited by the GFA).

"No other person shall be in attendance apart from the 18 players and the seven Technical Team members from each club, Match Officials, Medical Personnel for the match, 8 ball boys and the agreed number of Police and Military officers sanctioned by the GFA. This shall strictly be enforced,'' the statement said



The statement also reminded the home teams to arrange and pay for effective security for their home matches as stated per the regulations of the Division One League.



The GFA also urged other clubs in various divisions to comply strictly with the COVID-19 Matchday Protocols having also urged club officials, players, coaches, and supporters to be mindful of their utterances, actions, and conduct at match venues as a special monitoring team will be put in place to check infractions in the remaining matches.