Division One League: Hasaacas goalie goes unconscious after Unistar fans beat him up

Goalie Anthony Brebo was attacked bt fans of an opposing team

Sekondi Hasaacas goalkeeper Anthony Brebo has regained consciousness after passing out just minutes after he was attacked by thugs of Unistar Academy in their Division One League fixture on Sunday, 11 July 2021.

Brebo is reported to have been beaten up by team driver of Unistar Academy as he made his away to the pitch for the second half of the match.



A club statement read: ''The Club assures all followers that goalkeeper Anthony Brebo has regained consciousness and is in a better situation.



"The goalkeeper went unconscious two minutes into the second half in a 2-1 win against Unistar Academy and it took team physician, Richard Quarshie who performed a cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the player before being stretched out to the Otabilkrom Health Center.



''Earlier, after the first half break, Anthony Brebo was at the mercy of two Swedru-based people, one identified as a team driver of Unistar Academy who physically assaulted the goalkeeper in the open view of everyone at the Swedru Stadium.

''It is believed that the earlier incident affected Anthony Brebo and contributed to him going unconscious two minutes into the second half.''



Also, Sekondi Hasaacas head coach Mustapha Fudail was also rushed to the Otabilkrom Health Center after suffering attacks from the home supporters.



They won the match 2-1.