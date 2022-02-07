Division One League: New Edubiase United president Abdul Salam puts club up for sale

New Edubiase United President, Abdul Salam Yakubu

New Edubiase United president Abdul Salam Yakubu has announced that his Division One League club is up for sale claiming his passion of football is dead.

Yakubu claims he has been sidelined by the current Ghana Football Association leadership and adds that his passion for the game is dead.



He posted on his Facebook page: ''New Edubiase United FC is up for sale at a very low price. All you need is to manage the players welfare very well. I think I've done my best in Ghana football, started with seven united, worked with King Faisal and I was mentored the late Alhaji Bimbo, who taught me a lot in football. Due to my works, I was privileged to serve under various committees in Ghana football.



"The passion I have for football is dead. For two seasons now I've been particularly sidelined for everything poor in the football system. It's very sad.

"I have been mute for sometime hoping there is a change but it seems there won't be any and if care is not taken I could harbor a sickness and things might be worse. ''



New Edubiase United qualified to the Ghana top-flight for the 2009/10 season and got relegated after six years.



The club chalked a piece of history by winning the Ghana FA Cup in 2012 and featured in the CAF Confederation Cup.