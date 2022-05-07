Division One side Nzema Kotoko sever ties with coach Seth Hoffman

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Division One League side Nzema Kotoko have severed ties with coach Seth Hoffman over an unimpressive performance.
The Nzema-based club has been inconsistent in the second round of the second-tier league.
They are fourth on the league log with 39 points in Zone II after 24 games.
With management not impressed about the performance of the coach, they have parted ways with the former Hearts of Oak gaffer.
Meanwhile, Footballghana.com has learnt that Nzema Kotoko will pay huge compensation to the coach following his sacking.
Seth Hoffman has had stints with Hearts of Oak and Berekum Chelsea.
