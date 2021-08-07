Division two side FEILES FC secures sponsorship

Emil Abalo presenting a jersey to an official of Ashfoam

Danluct Sports Consult has secured a mouthwatering sponsorship deal with Ashfoam for one of Ghana’s exciting football clubs, FEILES FC.

The sponsorship package, which was revealed at a short ceremony at the company’s office, shall see Ashfoam become the headline sponsor for the Division Two side, FEILES FC. Along with other benefits, Ashfoam shall reward outstanding players for each month with cash and some products of its product.



Speaking at the event, Kate Sonne, a member of Danluct Sports Consult, thanked Ashfoam for their sponsorship and encouraged the public to patronize products of Ashfoam. She also assured the club of its readiness to continue to help secure sponsorship for the club. She revealed that talks with other local and international companies are already underway as part of efforts to bring on board more sponsors.



Marketing Manager for Ashfoam, Mr. Joe Ampem-Darko Antwi also expressed excitement about the new partnership and expressed Ashfoam’s commitment to honoring their part of the deal. He added that, Ashfoam believes in young people and in contributing towards the development of Ghana sports.



On his part, Chief Executive Officer of FEILES FC, Emil Abalo, expressed profound gratitude to Danluct Sports Consult and Ashfoam for their timely support. He said the sponsorship was going to be an important booster for the club and its ambition to qualify to the higher divisions.



Herman Tettey, a Board Member of FEILLES, who was also present at the event was full of praise for Danluct Sports Consult and Ashfoam, insisting that the club will make them proud.

Danluct Sports Consult is a sports agency which specializes in player transfer, contract negotiations, scouting, trials, sponsorship and marketing etc. The firm is owned by Mr. Leslie Tettey.



Ashfoam which is the sponsoring company is the leading foam manufacturing company in Ghana and one of the biggest foam producers in the West African Region. Established in 1978 by the great industrialist Mr. Robert Habib Hitti, Ashfoam is the only manufacturing, distribution and sale of polyurethane Foam products. The company currently has four factories in the sub region, two in Ghana and one in Niger and Benin.



