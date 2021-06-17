Djarbeng set to battle Liam Taylor in a Super Welterweight contest

Richard Djarbeng dropped to the ground

Source: GNA

Ghana’s Richard Djarbeng is set to battle Liam Taylor of the United Kingdom (UK) in an eight-round Super-Welterweight contest in the UK.

Djarbeng, 30, (31-4-1) would take on the British on July 24, at the Victoria Warehouse, Trafford Road, Manchester, Lancashire, UK.



The fight is under Black Flash Promotions headed by Pat Barnett with sanctioning from the British Boxing Board of Control.



Taylor, 30, would also come into the fight with an impressive record of (24-1-1).



Both boxers would use the fight to improve their ranking as they search for future world title opportunities.

Djarbeng is expected to depart Ghana in mid-July in view of adherence to COVID-19 protocols together with his trainers Mensah Andrew and Aryeetey Perry and other officials of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).



In an interview Head Trainer Mensah Andrew said they hope to make amends this time around after losing the first fight last month.



“I was not with him in the UK when he lost the last fight but this time I hope to be part of the team and we are assured of a better performance.



“Djarbeng would come home with positive results. We have trained hard over the last few weeks and hope to win the fight,” he added.