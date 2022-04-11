Djiku, Amartey over Salisu - Social media users react after Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0

Chelsea thrash Southampton in EPL
Salisu plays full throttle in Southampton's defeat to Chelsea
Salisu record lowest rating after poor showing against Chelsea
Ghanaians on social media have had a go at Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu after his team was hammered 6-0 by Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Salisu who has turned down multiple Black Stars call-ups had a day to forget as he gifted the away side a goal.
Following the poor showing, Ghanaians on Twitter have advised the Ghana FA to stop the pursuit of Salisu and instead stick with Alexander Djiku and Daniel Amartey for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Salisu lasted full 90 minutes and had the lowest rating among the two teams, 3.7 by FotMob.
He made had 48 touches in total and was disposed of once which is his error for Chelsea's second game. He made 1 block, 2 intercepts, 6 recoveries, and 5 clearances.
Read some reactions below
Who is Salisu again? pic.twitter.com/7MvHSBQOdx— Steve Kay (@IamSteveKay) April 9, 2022
This is the Same Salisu who is Flexing Ghana ??— TWO TERTY ???? ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) April 9, 2022
This is the Salisu flexing Blackstars?. He’s average, Amartey is clear. We don’t need him at all tweaa— NUNGUA BURNA ( FACTOS RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) April 9, 2022
you telling me Salisu drink 6 goals just like that, is Ghana still begging him to come?— Malik Ofori (@malikofori) April 9, 2022
Salisu should stay, we already have Alexander Djiku and Amartey over there ????????— Mr Presdent ???????? (@Korsogyimi) April 9, 2022
Trying to defend Salisu now won’t work. We pick wanna mind finish. It’s called AGENDA????— Dani Koranteng (@Dani77k) April 9, 2022
What be salisu ein stats for today’s match?— Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) April 9, 2022
Djiku and Amartey Partnership is the Way Forward Not Any Salisu Nonsense pic.twitter.com/sv4jceNv65— Rex???????? (@RexfordKingsley) April 9, 2022
Make Salisu stay the Southampton there .. Amartey and Djiku go do the job????— kay ???? (@KayPoissonOne) April 9, 2022
What your man dey do de33 Ronaldo go score we 1000
Salisu is better than Amartey and Djiku...
He go bench any of them...???????????? pic.twitter.com/MdjXqzoP2O— 11-11 (@jhunnyah_20) April 9, 2022
This Salisu guy doesn't deserve a call up at the Black Stars, he's a below average player Djiku is clear— Bla Yaw✝???????? (@obrempong__) April 9, 2022
Salisu couldn’t defend that goal. We don’t need him at the World Cup ????— Mr Presdent ???????? (@Korsogyimi) April 9, 2022
At least, after today, @_owurakuampofo will spare us of the Salisu clearances, blocks and blah blah ????????— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) April 9, 2022
