Djiku, Amartey over Salisu - Social media users react after Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0

L-R Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu

Chelsea thrash Southampton in EPL

Salisu plays full throttle in Southampton's defeat to Chelsea



Salisu record lowest rating after poor showing against Chelsea



Ghanaians on social media have had a go at Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu after his team was hammered 6-0 by Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday, April 9, 2022.



Salisu who has turned down multiple Black Stars call-ups had a day to forget as he gifted the away side a goal.



Following the poor showing, Ghanaians on Twitter have advised the Ghana FA to stop the pursuit of Salisu and instead stick with Alexander Djiku and Daniel Amartey for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Salisu lasted full 90 minutes and had the lowest rating among the two teams, 3.7 by FotMob.



He made had 48 touches in total and was disposed of once which is his error for Chelsea's second game. He made 1 block, 2 intercepts, 6 recoveries, and 5 clearances.







Read some reactions below





This is the Same Salisu who is Flexing Ghana ?? — TWO TERTY ???? ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) April 9, 2022

This is the Salisu flexing Blackstars?. He’s average, Amartey is clear. We don’t need him at all tweaa — NUNGUA BURNA ( FACTOS RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) April 9, 2022

you telling me Salisu drink 6 goals just like that, is Ghana still begging him to come? — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) April 9, 2022

Salisu should stay, we already have Alexander Djiku and Amartey over there ???????? — Mr Presdent ???????? (@Korsogyimi) April 9, 2022

Trying to defend Salisu now won’t work. We pick wanna mind finish. It’s called AGENDA???? — Dani Koranteng (@Dani77k) April 9, 2022

What be salisu ein stats for today’s match? — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) April 9, 2022

Djiku and Amartey Partnership is the Way Forward Not Any Salisu Nonsense pic.twitter.com/sv4jceNv65 — Rex???????? (@RexfordKingsley) April 9, 2022

Make Salisu stay the Southampton there .. Amartey and Djiku go do the job????



What your man dey do de33 Ronaldo go score we 1000 — kay ???? (@KayPoissonOne) April 9, 2022

Salisu is better than Amartey and Djiku... He go bench any of them...???????????? pic.twitter.com/MdjXqzoP2O — 11-11 (@jhunnyah_20) April 9, 2022

This Salisu guy doesn't deserve a call up at the Black Stars, he's a below average player Djiku is clear — Bla Yaw✝???????? (@obrempong__) April 9, 2022

Salisu couldn’t defend that goal. We don’t need him at the World Cup ???? — Mr Presdent ???????? (@Korsogyimi) April 9, 2022