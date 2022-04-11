0
Menu
Sports

Djiku, Amartey over Salisu - Social media users react after Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0

Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salsiu L-R Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea thrash Southampton in EPL

Salisu plays full throttle in Southampton's defeat to Chelsea

Salisu record lowest rating after poor showing against Chelsea

Ghanaians on social media have had a go at Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu after his team was hammered 6-0 by Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Salisu who has turned down multiple Black Stars call-ups had a day to forget as he gifted the away side a goal.

Following the poor showing, Ghanaians on Twitter have advised the Ghana FA to stop the pursuit of Salisu and instead stick with Alexander Djiku and Daniel Amartey for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Salisu lasted full 90 minutes and had the lowest rating among the two teams, 3.7 by FotMob.

He made had 48 touches in total and was disposed of once which is his error for Chelsea's second game. He made 1 block, 2 intercepts, 6 recoveries, and 5 clearances.



Read some reactions below





















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Eyewitness narrates his account, alleges Police want to cover up the truth
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Scientists want me dead for discovering HIV/AIDS cure – COA FS CEO
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide
Asamoah Gyan reveals biggest regret of his career
Tamakloe slams 'useless' referee for penalty against Hearts
Supreme Court will overturn March 9 ruling – ASEPA boss predicts
Related Articles: