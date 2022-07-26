Do you have any resignation letter from Narteh Ogum - Kotoko board member slams mgt member

Administrative manager Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Newtown Dasoberi

Board Member of Asante Kotoko, Joseph Yaw Adu has asked the administrative manager of the club, Emmanuel Newtown Dasoberi, to produce proof of the resignation of coach Dr. Prosper Narteh.



Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum's reported resignation as the head coach of Asante Kotoko on Wednesday, July 20, was confirmed by Emmanuel Newtown Dasoberi in an interview with Graphic Sports.



Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi confirmed that Prosper Narteh Ogum resigned from his role but is yet to submit his resignation letter.

“The coach has not formally written to the club about his resignation, but even when some members tried to persuade him to change his mind, his response was that his decision was final,” Dasoberi told the Daily Graphic.



Reacting to this, Joseph Yaw Adu who insisted that coach Ogum never resigned from his job at the said meeting has asked Emmanuel Newtown Dasoberi to provide proof of what he told Graphic Sports.



"Prosper Narteh Ogum never said that he has resigned in the meeting I sat in and if he had done that, he would have a come with a letter in the meeting on Monday.



"Does he have the resignation of Ogum or ask him to provide proof of his resignation. As a member of the management, you don't make such public pronouncements without proof," Joseph Yaw Adu reacted to Dasoberi's interview.