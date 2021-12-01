Doctorate degree doesn't guarantee a good coach - Alhaji Grusah shades Kotoko coach

King Faisal owner, Alhaji Karim Grusah

King Faisal owner, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has implied that Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh possessing an academic doctorate degree does not make him a good coach.



According to Grusah, coach Ogum had the degree whiles he was at Ebusua Dwarfs but could not achieve any significant thing with the Crabs.



Asante Kotoko appointed the former WAFA manager before the start of the season, replacing Mariano Barreto, who led the club to a second-place finish last season.

Kotoko under Ogum this term are unbeaten in their first five matches, winning 4 of those on a trot. They failed to extend the winning run in a scoreless draw with Karela United last Sunday. Nonetheless, Ahaji Grusah has said that the Reds new boss is no different from the coach he was at Ebusua Dwarfs.



"He was the coach of Ebusua Dwarfs, what did he do with Dwarfs? By then he was a Doctor but his Doctor is not in coaching. Let me tell you that our coach was a better player than him." he told Peace FM



On Sunday, December 5, league leaders, Asante Kotoko will host second-place, King Faisal in a local derby in the Ghana Premier League.



The kick-off time for the game is set at 3 PM.



