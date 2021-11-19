Dogboe is tough but I’m tougher - Christopher Diaz speaks ahead of fight

Boxer, Christopher Diaz

Diaz faces Dogboe on Saturday in Las Vegas

The Puerto Rican wants to show off his toughness in the fight



Diaz comes into the fight following a loss in April



Christopher Diaz has disclosed that he will prove he is tougher than Ghana's Isaac Dogboe in their bout slated for November 20, 2021, at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.



The two boxers will square off in a featherweight eliminator in a fight that Top Rank is promoting.



Diaz comes into this fight following his loss to Emanuel Navarrete in April 2021, but he is looking forward to staging his return with a win over Ghana's former world champion.

Speaking during their face-off on Wednesday, the Puerto Rican boxer stated that he has always looked forward to fighting some of the best in his division, and Dogboe is a good test for him.



"Top Rank offered me Dogboe, and I said okay, I'm here to fight the best. I've never dodged anybody…," Diaz stated.



According to him, Saturday will offer people the chance to know that he is a tougher boxer compared to Dogboe.



"He is such a great warrior, bringing the best to the table. He is tough but put me in the line, I'm tougher than him, and it's going to be a great fight on Saturday," Diaz stated.



Adding, "he shows to the people that he's got instincts, and I'm going to take care of that on Saturday."

He went on to say, "I respect Dogboe; he is a great fighter. I have always wished all my life to be here with the best and a former champion, and it's business on Saturday."



A win for any of the boxers will bring them closer to a world title shot in 2022.



