Dominic Joshua Ngene: 21-year-old CEO dey Police Special Fraud Unit hand for alleged fraud

Arrested MD/CEO of Brisk Capital Limited Dominic Joshua

Police Special Fraud Unit Lagos don confam to BBC say dem arrest di MD/CEO Brisk Capital Limited Dominic Joshua for allegedly diverting investors moni wey pass two billion naira.

SFU police say dem arrest Joshua afta plenty alleged petitions enta say make dem investigate am for fraud.



Police allege say na from from social media like facebook, Instagram, Linkedin and newspaper post im dey get client.



Dem say di 21 year-old suspect, Joshua dey direct im suspected victims to invest for Bitcoin, Forex, Real Estate plus Oil and Gas wit 60 percent return everi month and dia capital go still dey kampe.



Police allege say di money belong to more dan 500 clients.



Inside statement dem release on di mata, Commissioner of Police Anderson Bankole wey dey in charge of di special fraud unit for Lagos tear warning give pipo say make dem dey careful for investment wey dey promise big-big return.



According to SFU, dem go charge Joshua go Federal High court afta strike by di Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN don dey ova.

Who bi Dominic Joshua?



Dominic Joshua na di managing partner of Brisk Capital Limited.



E come from Ebonyi state but na from Uyo , Akwa ibom state im base.



Dominic for im profile for Linkedin say im na investment banker wey don practice for 10 years.



We no too know about im school life but wetin e put for profile bi say im go University of Calabar from 2017-2021.



Joshua describe imself as person wey dey help pipo wey no sabi invest moni for business like forex, oil and gas plus oda businesses to handle dia money till e grow.

E say im don create many systems plus models wey go help im client profit well-well , get heavy portfolio and retire well.



Dominic don dey enta news since but na news of how e dey empower pipo dey out bifo.



How to check whether dat scheme na fake/ponzi scheme



Head of Investigation and Enforcement of di Security and Exchange Commission, Port Harcourt Branch, Enebeli Sussy Sulukwe advise pipo wey wan do any investment with any company to do dia due diligence, shine and chook dia eye well-well to investigate, see weda dat market operator dey genuine and proper before dem make any move.



She advise pipo to first of all visit di SEC website for www.sec.gov.ng and check under di heading 'illegal capital market operators.'



Dia, dem go find di names of all di companies wey dey do ponzi schemes wey dem don list for dia and wey dem list as illegal market operators because, "na di responsibility of evri investor to do dia due diligence on weda or not dis schemes dem actually dey registered as dem claim to be."

Also, pesin fit search di search bar for di website for unlawful market operators to see if di company dey among those wey dey di list and/or check dia FAQ section for answers.



SEC say before you invest:





Understand di nature of di investment

Which type of business di scheme dey into

Check if di product it service di company wan sell dey genuine or tangible

Check weda di rate of returns dey sustainable. Also check if evdey lower or higher than CBN Monetart Policy Rate of 14%.

But avoid any investment you no understand.

Ask for evidence of incorporation wit Corporate Affairs Commission and registration with Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact SEC by email for sec@sec.gov.ng or call di commission number on 09-4621168 to confirm di firm registration status.

To know di registration status of di investment company and promoters SEC say make you:If di investment no dey registered by SEC, e no dey advisable to venture into am because, "na di responsibility of evri investor to do dia due diligence on weda or not dis schemes dem actually dey registered as dem claim to be," di SEC oga tok.