Don't celebrate Premier League title now - David Obeng Nyarko tells Kotoko fans

Kotoko supporters in joyous mood

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko has called on the fans of the club to hold on with their celebrations.

The Porcupine Warriors are in a pole position to clinch the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League under Prosper Narteh Ogum.



After 28 games played, the Reds sit top of the summit with 56 points with Bechem United occupying the 2nd spot with 47 points.



With six games left to end the campaign fans of the club are jubilating about winning the Premier League title.



But Obeng Nyarko has called on the fans to stay calm and support the club till the end of the season.



According to him, there are some matches left to be played and they will take it game by game.

"We were hoping to win against Aduana Stars on Sunday but the game ended 1-1 but we know what we are aiming at," he told Asempa FM.



"For me, it is too early to celebrate the title. We are top of the league table but we also have some matches to play before the season ends so let's keep supporting the team to get the needed results.



"We are in a position to win the Premier League but it will be early to celebrate it now," he added.



Asante Kotoko will be hosted by AshantiGold SC at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in the matchday 29 games.