Don Bortey advises Sulley Muntari ahead of Kotoko clash

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey wants midfielder Sulley Muntari to guide young players in the Phobian team ahead of the Super Clash against rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

The Phobians will play host to the Porcupine Warriors in an outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter at the Accra Sports stadium.



Hearts trails Kotoko with 12 points going into the Super Clash and have the chance to reduce the gap.



In an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Don Bortey advised the former AC Milan star to play a leadership role in Hearts' clash against Kotoko.



“I believe in Sulley Muntari, he is my colleague but I have not been able to talk to him since he joined Hearts of Oak but if he is listening to me, he should guide the young players in the team and calm them down going into the Kotoko game.”

Kotoko sit top of the table with 36 points whereas Hearts occupies 8th position with 24 points.



Meanwhile, Charles Taylor has predicted a win for Asante Kotoko in the upcoming Super Clash.



